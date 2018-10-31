Southern Co (SO) Stake Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Southern were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Southern by 133.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Southern by 359.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Southern by 83.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.05. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $775,985.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

