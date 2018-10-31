Solitron Devices, Inc. (SODI) Major Shareholder Value Fund L.P. Olesen Purchases 20,000 Shares

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) major shareholder Value Fund L.P. Olesen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of SODI stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711. Solitron Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.35.
About Solitron Devices
