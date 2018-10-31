Solitron Devices, Inc. (SODI) Major Shareholder Value Fund L.P. Olesen Purchases 20,000 Shares

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) major shareholder Value Fund L.P. Olesen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SODI stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711. Solitron Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

