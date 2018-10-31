Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (SLGL) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLGL. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on Sol Gel Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 231,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.