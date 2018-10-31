Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Receives $53.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 41.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 28.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,189,000 after buying an additional 438,904 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 39.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $638.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.92 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

