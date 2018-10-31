Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.29. Snc-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of C$2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.75 billion.

TSE SNC opened at C$46.60 on Wednesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$43.73 and a 12 month high of C$61.54.

SNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$73.50 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$67.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.56.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

