Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.
Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.29. Snc-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of C$2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.75 billion.
TSE SNC opened at C$46.60 on Wednesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$43.73 and a 12 month high of C$61.54.
About Snc-Lavalin Group
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.
