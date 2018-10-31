Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $96.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

NYSE RS opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

