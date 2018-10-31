Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $173.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.