Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6,483.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 773,878 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 31.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,929,000 after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $11,061,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 56.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 322,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $10,396,000.

NYSE DY opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.24. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.40.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

