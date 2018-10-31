SmileyCoin Trading Up 18.8% Over Last Week (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $367,616.00 and $34.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000410 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000518 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

