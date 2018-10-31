SmartFinancial (SMBK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ: SMBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2018 – SmartFinancial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

10/26/2018 – SmartFinancial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – SmartFinancial was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – SmartFinancial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2018 – SmartFinancial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2018 – SmartFinancial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2018 – SmartFinancial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/20/2018 – SmartFinancial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/4/2018 – SmartFinancial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

SMBK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 19,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,969. SmartFinancial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $268.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. Research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director James Beaumont Wicks purchased 10,250 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $253,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clifton N. Miller acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,069.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 74.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 272,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 72,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

