Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Sleep Country Canada to post earnings of C$0.70 per share for the quarter.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of C$143.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.39 million.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$26.64 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$26.21 and a 1 year high of C$39.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.50.

In other news, insider Dave Howcroft sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$82,152.00.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

