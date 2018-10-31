SkyWest (SKYW) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SKYW. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $7.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,194. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.57 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 22,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,319,804.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Terry Vais sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $103,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,940 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,716. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 470,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,160,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,108,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,588,000 after acquiring an additional 21,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,345,000 after acquiring an additional 59,416 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

