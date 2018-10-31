SkyWest (SKYW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $7.05 on Wednesday, hitting $58.31. 36,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.63. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $65.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,021,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Terry Vais sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $103,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,940 shares of company stock worth $4,219,716. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

