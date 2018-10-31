SingularDTV (SNGLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.83 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, Braziliex and Ethfinex. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00242710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.38 or 0.09549170 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, HitBTC, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, OKEx, ChaoEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

