Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE: SSD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

10/18/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

10/18/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. 188,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,505. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.59. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $78.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $143,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 35,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 68.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $636,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

