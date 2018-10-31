Simon Property Group (SPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Simon Property have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Also, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Simon Property recently reported third-quarter 2018 FFO per share of $3.05, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results highlight increase in base minimum rent per square foot and leasing spread per square foot at its U.S. malls and Premium Outlets. It also raised its outlook for 2018. Notably, Simon Property has a diversified exposure to retail assets in the United States and abroad. It has a strong and improving balance sheet. The company is poised to gain from new development, redevelopment, expansion and acquisition efforts. Nonetheless, the implementation of such measures requires a decent upfront cost and therefore, may limit any robust growth in its near-term profit margins. Rate hike has added to its woes.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.42.

NYSE SPG opened at $187.75 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $145.78 and a one year high of $188.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $235,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

