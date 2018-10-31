Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,017 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $41,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $235,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.42.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $188.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

