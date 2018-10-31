Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 18.35%.

SAMG opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.86. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, Director Brian D. Dunn bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,937.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,087. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Al Messina sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $168,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,249.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

