Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIMO. Cowen upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. 1,151,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,567. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.42. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,614 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 445,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 225,595 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 19,605 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

