Silicom (SILC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Silicom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $43.34 on Friday. Silicom has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silicom by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

