Silgan (SLGN) Bond Prices Rise 1.3% Analyst

An issue of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) bonds rose 1.3% against their face value during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $33.00. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.5% coupon and will mature on February 1, 2022. The debt is now trading at $101.13 and was trading at $101.38 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Silgan to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,843 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $50,037.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William T. Donovan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $118,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $195,581.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 45,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Silgan by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.