SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,386,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,007,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,378. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $172.47 and a one year high of $207.73.

