SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 3,433 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.87. The company had a trading volume of 149,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,891. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $75.99.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.