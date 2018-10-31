SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 1,166 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,033. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $117.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.7812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.