Sierra Metals (SMTS) PT Set at $4.00 by HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) received a $4.00 price objective from equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sierra Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,161 shares during the period. Sierra Metals accounts for 0.5% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ramsey Quantitative Systems owned approximately 0.12% of Sierra Metals worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.