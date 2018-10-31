Shutterstock (SSTK) Shares Down 12.6%

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)’s share price fell 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.10 and last traded at $39.01. 1,258,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 255,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Shutterstock had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,567.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Brodbeck sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $246,329.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,069.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

