Short Interest in PPL Corp (PPL) Grows By 18.7%

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,606,069 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the September 28th total of 40,956,084 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,277,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in PPL by 5.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 227,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in PPL by 8.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 104,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in PPL by 46.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PPL by 36.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 138,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 7.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 465,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. PPL had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.89%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

