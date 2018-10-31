Short Interest in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Rises By 101.2%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,067,010 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the September 28th total of 1,524,724 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 779,024 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director John T. Raymond purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,121,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,016,000 after buying an additional 968,983 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 810,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 220,165 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $3,125,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGL. ValuEngine cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE NGL opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.16.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.93). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.17%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -229.41%.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

