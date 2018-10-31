Short Interest in Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Expands By 85.6%

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,531,261 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the September 28th total of 824,993 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of RESI stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Front Yard Residential has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 97.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 732.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 824,307 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth $4,955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 846.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 463,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 77.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 127,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 93.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,054 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RESI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

