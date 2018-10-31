Short Interest in Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Expands By 85.6%

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,531,261 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the September 28th total of 824,993 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of RESI stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Front Yard Residential has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $13.07.
Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 97.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 732.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 824,307 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth $4,955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 846.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 463,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 77.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 127,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 93.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,054 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on RESI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
About Front Yard Residential
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.
