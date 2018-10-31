Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Decreases By 12.8%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,230,898 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 28th total of 28,920,594 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,892,392 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.84. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,118,042 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 296,228 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 126,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,996,247 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 75,434 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

