Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for William Hill (WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMH. Peel Hunt raised William Hill to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.99) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised William Hill to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 286 ($3.74) in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on William Hill from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 311.47 ($4.07).

Get William Hill alerts:

Shares of WMH opened at GBX 215.90 ($2.82) on Wednesday. William Hill has a 12 month low of GBX 239.10 ($3.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

William Hill (LON:WMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The gambling company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) by GBX (4.40) (($0.06)). William Hill had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.73%.

In other news, insider Ruth Prior bought 38,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £100,614.84 ($131,471.11).

About William Hill

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.