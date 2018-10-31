SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 8,603 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJL)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. 85,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,068. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd.

