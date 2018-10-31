SFE Investment Counsel Has $441,000 Position in Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Itron were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Itron by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Itron by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,085,777.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim set a $73.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. 20,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,279. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Itron had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $585.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

