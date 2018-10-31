SFE Investment Counsel Acquires New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 145.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $99.17. 5,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,188. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $853.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.49 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.19%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $301,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

