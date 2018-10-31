Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $164,000 in BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Stock

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,413,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,452,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

NYSE BB opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. BlackBerry Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.40 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.