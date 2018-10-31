ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SFBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.07 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 19.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 43,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,879,967.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,788,546.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew N. Kattos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,081,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,079 shares of company stock worth $3,167,671. 13.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 513,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 100,458 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

