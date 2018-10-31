Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Receives $47.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SERV shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

SERV stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 4,068.3% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,785,000 after buying an additional 1,112,479 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $49,603,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 67.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,175,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,877,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $22,351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,044,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,440,000 after buying an additional 345,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.