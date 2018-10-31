Service Co. International (SCI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.60 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Service Co. International updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.77-1.85 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.77-1.85 EPS.

SCI stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,190,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 32,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 838,150 shares of company stock valued at $33,550,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.