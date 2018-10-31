Serco Group (SRP) Given Reduce Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report released on Tuesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 86 ($1.12).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Serco Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 108.17 ($1.41).

Get Serco Group alerts:

LON:SRP opened at GBX 96.85 ($1.27) on Tuesday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.25 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.