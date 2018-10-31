Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SEPL opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.69) on Wednesday. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 155.63 ($2.03).

In other Seplat Petroleum Development news, insider Michael Alexander sold 95,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total value of £129,523.68 ($169,245.63).

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

