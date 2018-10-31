Sensata Technologies (ST) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $853-877 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $862.99 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.66-3.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $61.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $59.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,408. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $873.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 17,200 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $960,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,709. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

