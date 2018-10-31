Sensata Technologies (ST) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at SunTrust Banks

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $960,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,817 shares of company stock worth $2,417,709. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tesuji Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $501,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,049,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,547,000 after acquiring an additional 63,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,757,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,627,000 after acquiring an additional 111,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 741,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after acquiring an additional 602,102 shares during the last quarter.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

