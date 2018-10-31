Semtech (SMTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.
SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price target on Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In related news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 2,928 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $167,774.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $64,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,201,685.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,967. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $215,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.
