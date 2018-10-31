Semtech (SMTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price target on Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 2,928 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $167,774.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $64,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,201,685.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,967. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $215,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

