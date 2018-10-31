SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of SemGroup worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000.

SEMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SemGroup from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SemGroup from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SemGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

SemGroup stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SemGroup Corp has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.06 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SemGroup Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

