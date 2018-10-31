Selway Asset Management Sells 103,800 Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML)

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 103,800 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management owned about 0.24% of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $606,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $148,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $198,000.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

