Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,341,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE LTC opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.98. LTC Properties had a net margin of 77.94% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. At June 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states comprising 102 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and one behavioral health care hospital.

