Securian Asset Management Inc Invests $528,000 in Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Stock

Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.69). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

