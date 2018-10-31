Securian Asset Management Inc Invests $528,000 in Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Stock

Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHF opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.98.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.
Brighthouse Financial Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.
