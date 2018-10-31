Securian Asset Management Inc Has $491,000 Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,837,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,447,000 after buying an additional 529,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,262,000 after buying an additional 215,242 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,187,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,439,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 14.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,014,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,076,000 after buying an additional 515,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,859,000 after buying an additional 285,210 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OUT opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

