Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 418.82% and a negative return on equity of 432.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. On average, analysts expect Second Sight Medical Products to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock remained flat at $$1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,703. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $107.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.07.

In other Second Sight Medical Products news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 3,247,362 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,033,411.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,136,664 shares of company stock valued at $9,755,314 and sold 23,777 shares valued at $41,543. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Second Sight Medical Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures and markets prosthetic devices. Its product the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations and employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.