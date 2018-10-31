Seaport Global Securities Analysts Give SPX Flow (FLOW) a $45.00 Price Target

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) has been given a $45.00 target price by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

FLOW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of FLOW opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $54.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $530.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 205.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1,203.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 42.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 24.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

